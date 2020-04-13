Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones: Now travel with superior audio

PXC 550-II Wireless is upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility.

Life is incomplete without sound. For one thing, music keeps us from getting bored with the monotony of life. It gives us that much-needed kick and enables us to express and release our emotions. For many people, listening to the music they like is a kind of relaxation therapy. Unlike speakers, which can provide a fantastic quality of sound, headphones allow a much greater immersion, because they can cancel out the outside noise and any similar distractions.

During my forced home stay, I have transformed into a voracious consumer of audio and video content and Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II Wireless headphones have been my constant companion. I have to admit the PXC 550-II is a fantastic piece of creation from the German audio giant that is high on comfort and emits good sound quality. In addition, they give the wearer the convenience of being hands-free and wire-free.

The best part: the PXC 550-II is vastly superior than any other offering out there in the market when it comes to isolation from the outside world. It’s adaptive noise cancellation seamlessly adjusts to suppress the ambient noise, even in challenging outdoor environments.

The device retails for Rs 29,990, let us check out the device’s finer nuances. First, the battery life. With upto 20 hours of battery life with headphones connected via Bluetooth and ANC (active noise cancellation) switched on, and upto 30 hours when using ANC and a wired connection, the PXC 550-II Wireless can travel the world on a single charge. To ensure comfort during long trips, the advanced ergonomic design includes a padded synthetic leather headband, and rotating earcups that make it easy to achieve a perfect fit. Premium, lightweight materials such as the brushed black stainless steel used on the robust hinges and sliders prevent fatigue when wearing—and help make the PXC 550-II Wireless effortlessly portable. With a fold-flat design and a compact travel case created to slip into a bag or airline seat back, it’s the perfect companion for travelling in style.

At my end, I synced the PXC 550-II Wireless with a fairly new mobile device to catch up on Amazon Prime Video movies as well as listen to Hindi and English songs on Spotify app. The best part is you simply twist the earcups and the headphones come to life in an instant.

Technical speak, the PXC 550-II Wireless is upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support for the high-quality AAC codec. Alongside aptXTM support, these enhancements help to deliver good sound quality. Music and movies can be enjoyed with outstanding clarity, balance and dynamics, while support for aptXTM Low Latency ensures audio stays in perfect sync with onscreen media.

The PXC 550-II Wireless features a triple microphone array that makes it easy to stay connected while on the move. These headphones have been designed to anticipate the user’s needs and to make every interaction utterly intuitive. For instance, take control via a touch pad on the right earcup to adjust volume, play, pause or skip tracks, or to accept calls at a touch. Like I mentioned earlier, the headphones automatically turn on and connect via Bluetooth as they are unfolded. Similarly, the Smart Pause feature senses when the listener takes off the PXC 550-II Wireless and automatically pauses the audio—resuming without missing a beat when put back on.

Additionally, the PXC 550-II Wireless features a Voice Assistant button that offers convenient, one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Sennheiser’s free Smart Control app also makes it possible to tailor the sound for a more personal audio experience: listeners can either choose from a selection of presets for different types of audio or customise the sound to their taste via the intuitive equaliser. The app also allows the user to adjust noise cancellation and keep the headphones up to date with the latest firmware.

In summary, the PXC 550-II Wireless is the right blend of superior comfort, style, elegance and sound output and hence finds a strong recommendation.

Estimated street price: Rs 29,990