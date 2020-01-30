Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Never lose your rhythm again

Its Smart Pause functionality uses proximity sensors to pause audio when the headphones are removed and to resume playback when they are slipped back on.

Let me say this at the outset: I have a strong preference for conventional over-the-ear headphones as opposed to earbuds or in-ear earphones, for the simple reason that headphones offer a comfortable and spacious feel over the ear, the sound produced is vastly superior and they cut out unwanted sound in the vicinity. Of course, some people get hassled over the fact that headphones tend to get somewhat bulky if one is using them for a longer duration, but the fact remains that you can achieve a fine balance between the highs, mids, and the lows, resulting in a rich reproduction of sound.

If you are in the market looking for a great-sounding over-ear headphones, you have to check out the latest audio innovation from Sennheiser. This is the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones; recently this leading manufacturer of headphones, loudspeakers, microphones and wireless transmission systems, debuted its much-awaited premium headphones here. The newest addition to Sennheiser’s hugely popular Momentum range is priced at Rs 34,990. Personal-speak, I found it to be somewhat exorbitantly priced, but when I experienced the Momentum Wireless 3 first-hand during the review period, I was quite impressed with its sound quality. After all, quality comes at a premium price.

The new Momentum Wireless headphones are designed to be comfortable for long duration use. They feature genuine sheep leather and soft padding on the earpads and headband. One-touch voice assistant access lets them stay connected on the move. Exquisitely crafted, these Bluetooth headphones come with three Active Noise Cancellation Modes and Transparent Hearing functionality, allowing you to experience audio on your own terms by either blocking out the world or staying aware of their environment. Thanks to Auto On/Off and Smart Pause features, the new Momentum Wireless headphones start up instantly when unfolded, and sense when put on or taken off to pause and resume playback. Its Smart Pause functionality uses proximity sensors to pause audio when the headphones are removed and to resume playback when they are slipped back on.

Just as effortless is a three-button interface that gives control of audio or calls—all without the need to consult a manual. Via a dedicated button, the Momentum headphones feature one-touch access to voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Pairing is effortless as well, thanks to NFC and an automatic pairing mode that makes setting up on initial activation a breeze.

Technical-speak, the Momentum Wireless headphones are powered by 42mm transducers to reproduce the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording. This superior audio performance is ensured by Bluetooth 5 compatibility and support for codecs including aptXTM, AAC, and SBC, as well as aptXTM Low Latency for perfectly synchronising audio with onscreen visuals. Whether listeners are enjoying music, movies or podcasts or simply want to fine-tune the audio experience to their taste, it is possible to tailor the audio experience with the built-in equalizer via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

During the trial period, I paired the Momentum Wireless 3 headphone with my mobile phone and streamed some high quality music from Spotify and YouTube; Pankaj Udhas, Nazia Hassan, Kishore Kumar or Celine Dion, the headphones will captivate you with their excellent sound reproduction. They deliver clear and loud sound. It becomes evident that this audio equipment has been designed for beauty and performance, with attention to the smallest details of acoustics and materials, making them the perfect companion for the stylish listener who’s always on the move. Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 34,990