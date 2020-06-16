Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones launched in India; check features, price, availability

Like last year’s Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones, the Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones also support Bluetooth aptX codec for better wireless audio transmission.

Sennheiser launched the Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones in India on Tuesday. The Momentum True Wireless 2s are currently available only in black colour, but in the coming weeks, it is expected that a white color variant will also be released. The earphones are the successor to the Momentum True Wireless earphones introduced last year in India and come with enhanced battery life and features, according to Sennheiser.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are priced at Rs 24,990 which is similar to their predecessor’s launch price. Sennheiser is hoping that improved battery life and the introduction of active noise cancellation will make the earphones an enticing alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro ( which are priced at Rs 24,900 in India), particularly for Android smartphone users who will be able to take advantage of the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec support.

Like last year’s Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones, the Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones also support Bluetooth aptX codec for better wireless audio transmission. A significant addition to the feature set is active noise cancelation which has been introduced keeping the competition with the Apple AirPods Pro in mind.

Sennheiser claims to have improved the battery life on the Momentum True Wireless 2 as well, while also making the earphones more compact than their predecessors. The earphones now promise seven hours per charge, with the case offering an additional three charges per charge cycle for a total of 28 hours of battery life. The Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are powered by 7mm drivers, and with the Sennheiser Smart Control software available for iOS and Android, the listening experience can be tweaked and customised.