Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Design, sound quality and comfort are top-notch

An honest admission at the outset: I have a strong preference for conventional, full ear-covering headphones over present-day, light and trendy in-ear earphones and earbuds. I feel that the former might be bulky and uncomfortable to wear especially during the hot summer months, nevertheless they are better when it come to cutting out the unnecessary outside sound so that you are fully immersed in your music. Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 have changed my opinion about the new form factor. Though somewhat steeply priced at Rs 24,990, these are finely crafted for discerning audio lovers. They combine great sound quality, active noise cancellation and solid battery life.

At one glance, you can make out the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are a work of fine craftsmanship. Ergonomically designed, they have been finely crafted from carefully selected premium materials to ensure great looks, durability and IPX4-rated weather resistance. For instance, there’s the iconic Sennheiser spin design rendered in a high-quality metallic finish and gold-plated charging pins. Our review unit was the classic black edition (there’s also a white colour variant to be made available at a later date) with coordinating fabric finishes on the slim charging case.

The new Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds have been uniquely designed for all-day wearing comfort. They are 2mm smaller than the previous model. For all-day listening, they offer nearly twice the battery life of the previous model, with seven hours of playback time that can be extended to upto 28 hours by charging on the go using the supplied case.

Once brought to life and synced to an audio source (mobile phone at my end), you will be amazed by the new Momentum True Wireless 2’s crystal-clear and rich sound quality. This is on account of the advanced audio technology: Sennheiser’s 7mm dynamic drivers, designed and manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Germany, create superior stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. This audio experience can be effortlessly tailored to one’s taste via the built-in equaliser and Sennheiser’s Smart Control App.

Additionally, with Momentum True Wireless 2 neatly tucked in your ears you can enjoy high-fidelity sound even in noisy environments thanks to the new Active Noise Cancellation feature. This works in tandem with the earbuds’ great passive noise isolation to minimise distractions without compromising the quality of sound. When greater situational awareness is needed, the Transparent Hearing feature lets the wearer blend in outside ambient sound at a touch. It is also easy to make phone calls and interact with smart devices using voice commands. The earbuds’ advanced beamforming technology employs two microphones to reduce noise and ensure crystal clear voice pick-up.

An uninterrupted wireless transmission is assured by Bluetooth 5.1 and the latest high-quality audio codec support, including AAC and Qualcomm aptXTM for good connectivity. The earbuds’ Bluetooth device management makes it easy to manage Bluetooth connections. These can even be customised to let users define their preferred way of controlling audio, calls or activating voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Apple Siri. Just as intuitive is the convenient Smart Pause feature, which automatically pauses audio playback when the earbuds are removed and seamlessly resumes when they are replaced in the ear.

I reckon the Momentum True Wireless 2 are for those people who want it all: Great sound, great battery life, great customisation, and of course, noise cancellation. At a time when many among us are holed up in our homes, but need good audio quality in order to communicate or consume entertainment effectively, these Sennheiser earbuds can be a worthy pick.

Estimated street price: Rs 24,990