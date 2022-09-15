Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones launched in India: Check price, availability

Sennheiser launched Momentum 4 wireless headphones in India on Thursday. With the launch of Momentum 4 wireless headphones, the company has extended its headphone portfolio in the Indian market. The headphones deliver a battery life of up to 60 hours on a single charge, as claimed by the company. Momentum 4 wireless headphones are also advertised to offer 6 hours of listening with a quick charge of 10 minutes.

The headphones follow a flat-fold design combined with a touchpad capable of making voice and sound prompts, controlling music, calls, and voice assistants. The headphones also have Transparency mode that lets users listen to outside sounds and the built-in HQ can be used to customise sounds.

Users can connect the headphones to their devices using Bluetooth. The Bluetooth device management allows multiple devices to be connected simultaneously.

Sennheiser also claims a disturb-free environment while on a call with its 2×2 digital beamforming microphone array and automatic wind noise suppression.

The Smart Pause feature is said to halt the playback when the headphones are taken off and resume when placed back on the ears – while, another feature, dubbed – Auto On/Off quickly powers up the headphones when it’s picked up and shuts down to save energy when the pair is not in use.

Moreover, the Momentum 4 wireless headphones are packed with features including the Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Sound Personalization feature.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless price, availability

The newly launched Sennheiser Momentum 4 is priced at Rs 34,990. Interested buyers can place orders on Sennheiser’s website and Amazon India, starting today.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 comes in two colours – Black and White colour options. However, the white colour variant will be available to purchase later.