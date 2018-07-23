Sennheiser CX Sport: Sporty with all the right notes

Sennheiser CX Sport

Sennheiser’s latest of the CX Sport in-ear wireless earphones come with a very compact neckband design. The neckband design has over the past few months gained popularity with both manufacturers and users. Sennheiser is trying to tap this design for users who are more active than the rest. As the name suggests, the Sennheiser CX Sport is meant for those who like to go for a workout or work without wires coming in their way. So the CX Sport has a bright yellow colour that makes it stand out and which is useful if you are jogging in the dark. It also comes with sweat and splash resistance as well as ear fins that keep it in place even when you are moving around a bit. The ear plugs are comfortable, even if you are on a rather long jog. I also liked the cable organiser at the back of the band that limits the length of the free cable behind your neck.

The CX Sport connects to your smartphone easily if you long-press on the power button. The control module also has volume buttons. On the other side there is similar module to house the battery. You also charge the earphones using the micro-USB port here. The CX Sport comes with quick charge technology and you should be able to complete your daily workout if you charge it for just about 10 minutes.

The audio quality on the Sennheiser CX Sport is quite good. Also, the earphones do just about enough to keep away noise, but not to the extent of taking away your awareness of the surroundings.

The audio quality is full and sharp, a good mix of the right amounts of bass and treble. With the right workout numbers streaming from the Apple Watch, I could focus on my morning walk. The earphones are versatile enough for you to use it for commute as well as work. And, this again comes with a built-in microphones so that you can take calls easily and with clarity. The Sennheiser CX Sport is a good option for those looking for a pair of earphones that are ideal for their daily workout or jog. And since this can be used as your primary earphones, the Rs 9,990 price tag will hurt a little less.