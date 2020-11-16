Sennheiser CX 400BT: These Buds deliver pro-level audio quality

For phone calls and when using smart assistants, the CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds feature ambient noise reduction microphones to make voice interactions sound natural and crystal clear.

There are plenty of wireless earbuds out there in the market, available across a wide range of prices. The reason for their growing popularity is that they tend to be water and sweat-resistant, while allowing you to control them via Bluetooth for hands-free operation. Needless to say, they are a perfect companion for your workout and gym sessions.

Sennheiser’s new CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds can be a great choice if you’re on the lookout for a good, high-end, in-the ear audio device. They come with intuitive customisable controls, all-day comfort and seven-hour battery life that can be extended to up to 20 hours using the supplied charging case. The CX 400BT True Wireless comes in black and white colours and carries a price tag of Rs 16,990.

In the box, you’ll get the CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds, silicone ear adapter sets (XS, S, M, L), charging case and a USB-C cable. For a perfect fit in the ear that keeps the earbuds securely in place and effectively attenuates outside noise, adapters are provided in a choice of four sizes. Basically, the CX 400BT True Wireless has been created for fast-paced, always-on lifestyles. They have an ergonomic design created for all-day comfortable wearing.

Set up is simple but before you do that, download the Sennheiser Smart Control, a free app that is compatible with most iOS and Android systems. With this app, it is also possible to tailor the sound experience to one’s personal preference via the built-in equaliser. Support for codecs such as SBC, AAC and aptX assures great sound quality with both iOS and Android mobile devices.

Switched on, activated and connected to the mobile device, the CX 400BT True Wireless delivers very good performance thanks to Sennheiser’s 7mm dynamic drivers which are also featured in the hugely popular Momentum’s True Wireless 2 earphones that were introduced earlier this year. The bespoke drivers of the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear, detailed treble. I reckon they are ideal for those who enjoy diving into a long playlist, a lively audiobook or a long conference call.

Lastly, with seven hours battery life and up to 20 hours available when charging on-the-go with the supplied case, the CX 400BT True Wireless is quite dependable throughout the day. I wore these wireless earbuds around for a few days and they deliver strong performance for voice calls, movie watching and music listening. All in all, they deliver a good bang for your buck.

Estimated street price: Rs 16,990