Seeing this unusual message in WhatsApp chats? Here’s what it means

WhatsApp answers some of the tricky questions (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp is ubiquitous – it’s on smartphones, feature phones, laptops, PCs, and even your smartwatches. According to an app analytics company Apptopia, people spent over 85 billion hours on WhatsApp as of August last year. With over 200 million users in India in 2018, WhatsApp seems to double the user base this year, thanks to the unending rollout of features. However, there are many features that people still cannot understand and put the blame on the company for being ambiguous. One such feature that’s still not very clear is rather a message that appears many times in a chat.

Read | How to send WhatsApp messages from website without saving a number

The message in the question is something that appears when a sender has already sent a message but it’s not received on the other end. The message reads – “Waiting for this message. This may take a while.” This usually happens when you reinstall WhatsApp or turn off the data for a long time. This message should no longer baffle the users as WhatsApp has detailed why it appears on the FAQ section of its website.

According to the explanation, the aforementioned message appears because of the end-to-end encryption WhatsApp messages comply to when they are exchanged on the platform. When the user phone is not properly online, the message is still stuck at the encryption front. As we stated, this usually happens when “you or the person you’re chatting with recently reinstalled WhatsApp.”

While this entirely depends on how fast the phone, WhatsApp to be specific, can go online, you can speed up the process of encryption check by asking the sender to open WhatsApp after reinstalling it or turning the data back on after a long time. Meanwhile, you will also have to make sure that your phone has an active data connection and that you have accessed the app at least once after reinstalling it.