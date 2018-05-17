Secure enterprises: Connecting people and things

Carriers and service providers continue to be an important growth market for BlackBerry.

Internet of Things may be a hot topic these days, but Canadian device maker Blackberry—having lost significant brand value and market share in the smartphone segment—is propagating a new concept in order to stay relevant in the industry. Under the leadership of its CEO, John Chen, the company is aggressively strengthening its enterprise software and services, under what it calls ‘Enterprise of Things’.

BlackBerry’s main pillar of growth in recent years has been BES (BlackBerry Enterprise Service), which lets companies monitor their employee’s mobile devices. “It has been an amazing journey for BlackBerry, from being a leader in the handset market to a complete software and services company,” says Richard McLeod, global vice-president—Enterprise Software Channels, BlackBerry.

“We are all about connecting people and their devices in the most secure manner. And if you look behind the scenes, it is also transforming how enterprises develop, market, distribute and sell products. This is what BlackBerry calls, ‘The Enterprise of Things’ or EoT. Our focus is on providing enterprises—large banks, hospitals, law firms—with the highest standard of security, ultimately enabling them to be BlackBerry secure,” says McLeod.

Under its new business focus, BlackBerry is excited to see the growth opportunities in India. Banking, government and regulated verticals are the key focus areas for the company. India is a very important market for BlackBerry, with millions of small and large businesses that are vulnerable to attacks and breaches, he says, adding that with companies aggressively moving towards mobile-first applications, there is a massive shift towards software-as-a-service.

According to him, carriers and service providers continue to be an important growth market for BlackBerry. “Our BlackBerry Secure platform allows for open APIs and SDKs, so those partners can offer significant value and manage all devices as a part of that solution in a secure fashion, integrating it into back-end solutions that are cloud-based,” McLeod informs.

By Sandhya Michu