Apple to launch second-generation AirPods Pro in September-October, says report

Apple is looking to launch its redesigned, second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, Bloomberg has reported. First launched in 2016, the Apple Airpods took the market by storm and created an entire segment of earphones.

Apart from the new design, the new-generation AirPods Pro will also come with improved audio quality and some possible health integration, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his report.

“Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall (September-October in India),” Gurman wrote in his column.

“The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).”

The ‌AirPods Pro‌ have not had a do-over since its launch in 2019. Now, multiple rumours suggest that Apple is finally ready to relent and launch a new version.

Gurman’s report of a fall launch is in line with information shared earlier by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said any launch would happen in the second half of the year. The redesigned ‌AirPods Pro‌ could feature a more compact design that removes the stem, coupled with a fresh charging case and support for lossless audio over a new protocol.

The Cupertino-based tech giant, however, is not expected to be working on a second-generation AirPods Max. The over-ear headphones were launched in December 2020. Instead, the company is said to be working on new colour options. Gurman said the new colours were still being worked. He also stopped short of providing a timeline for an expected launch date.

Apple may offer some hints at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 in June. The annual event is Apple’s biggest show and will be hosted virtually this year. Apple with showcase glimpses of new iOS 16 features, set for release year with the iPhone 14 Series.