SEAGATE ONE TOUCH SSD (1TB): Small drive, massive storage

Present-day desktops as well as laptops come with larger internal hard drives and many people feel that they don’t need an external hard drive. Take my word, there are several good reasons to add an external hard drive to your computer configuration. One reason for using an external hard drive is to increase your storage capacity. An external hard drive can also be used as an emergency backup drive. Remember, hard drives can crash and die, so having a backup is essential if you depend on your computer for work or for personal needs.

If you’re in the market looking for a portable storage device, then One Touch SSD from Seagate Technology can be a worthy option. Truly a small wonder, One Touch SSD is an ultra-small USB storage drive that packs a punch with an impressive credit-card sized form factor and larger than life storage of 500GB and 1TB. It is available in two classic colours – white and black, the 1 TB variant is priced at Rs 10,220 and the 500 GB variant at Rs 5,310 (all prices are exclusive of taxes).

Our trial unit was the 1TB variant. The drive is small enough to tuck away in a wallet, shirt pocket, or bag. And when it’s time to transfer or backup files, its chic fabric enclosure makes the process less mundane and a little more personalised. It allows for transfer of high-resolution photos faster and stream videos directly from drive to laptop with SSD-boosted speeds of up to 400 MB/s.

The One Touch SSD is compatible with Mac and Windows laptops and equipped with Sync Plus software. It is a USB 3.0 drive offering continuous backup while plugged in—making file protection effortless whether you’re on the go or at home.

Some of the things that I liked about this Seagate creation—one, it features a lightweight, textile design for busy days and hectic commutes. Two, it is perfect for streaming stored videos directly to laptop, scrolling seamlessly through photos, and backing up content on the go. Three, this external drive includes a USB cable that works seamlessly with Windows and Mac laptops. The best part: you can enjoy long-term peace of mind when it comes to your data. Buy this travel companion to secure your prized data possessions.

Estimated street price: Rs 10,220 (1TB); Rs 5,310 (500GB)