Seagate launches One Touch Portable SSDs in India, price starts at Rs 7,699

Seagate on Thursday launched the One Touch SSD portable drives for the Indian market. Available in three capacities, Seagate claims to offer NVMe-competitive performance with the lightweight series. Weighing around 74 grams, the drives can deliver maximum sequential read/write speeds up to 1,030 MBps. The One Touch SSD has storage options up to 2TB and is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android.

It uses USB Type-C Gen 2 3.2 technology and is also compatible with USB Type-C and USB 3.0 computers.

Seagate One Touch SSD India Price

Seagate has priced the 500GB variant of the One Touch SSD at Rs 7,699 and Rs 13,399 for the 1TB model. The 2TB variant will cost Rs 26,999. The One Touch SSD is available on silver, black, silver, and blue colour options on Flipkart, Amazon, and all authorised resellers.

The drive comes with a complimentary one-year subscription to Mylio Create as well as Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan for four months.

Seagate One Touch SSD Features

Seagate One Touch SSD comes with an aluminium top cover and the sides have fabric-soft touch. The USB 3.0 and USB Type-C charging cables are bundled in the box. The drive includes Seagate’s Toolkit desktop software with Sync Plus that can synchronise files via continuous backup. The One Touch SSD frees up extra space in Android by backing up photos, videos, and files via the Seagate Mobile Touch app. The company claims the device to be shock-resistant and can tolerate a maximum 2-m drop.

The One Touch SSD also offers continuous auto backup, apart from improving file management with mirror folders. The Sync Plus software offers file protection.

The Seagate One Touch SSD series launch comes on the heels of the introduction of the One Touch HDD series in India in June. The HDD offers automatic hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly backup scheduling and comes in silver, black, red, light blue, and space grey colours options. The storage options include 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB.