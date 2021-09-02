Seagate launches its ‘fastest and most powerful’ PlayStation 5-compatible FireCuda 530 SSDs in India

FireCuda 530 is based on PCIe Gen4 technology.

Seagate is launching its FireCuda 530 SSDs in India today offering a host of options for PC and PlayStation 5 gamers. Expectedly, the FireCuda 530 is based on PCIe Gen4 technology making it the latest and greatest, and possibly, also one of the fastest SSDs around. Seagate claims the PC options offer the “fastest performance” yet from its line of storage products while those compatible with the PS5 meet the next gen console’s specs on performance and dimensions.

Both versions will be available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB configurations. The FireCuda 530 for PC will start at Rs 10,999 for 500GB, going all the way up to Rs 18,999 for 1TB and Rs 38,499 for 2TB. They will be sold via authorised reseller partners starting from September 2. Seagate says the FireCuda 530 for PC will also be sold “subsequently” via Amazon. The FireCuda 530 for PS5 will start at Rs 12,999 for 500GB, going all the way up to Rs 20,999 for 1TB and Rs 39,999 for 2TB. They will be sold via authorised reseller partners and Amazon by September-end.

Also Read | PlayStation 5 versus Xbox Series X: Seagate storage expansion card tips the scales in Microsoft’s favour

Being PCIe Gen4 SSDs, the FireCuda 530 claim to deliver up to two times faster transfer rates than PCIe Gen3 SSDs. Next to SATA-based SSDs, they are claimed to offer a 12x performance jump. More specifically, the FireCuda 530 SSDs can theoretically deliver sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s.

Seagate says it is using an E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND to provide the “most advanced speed and durability for PC gaming.” The PS5-compatible versions meanwhile pack a custom heatsink made of “high-grade aluminum with a finely textured finish.”

As far as longevity is concerned, Seagate says gamers can write and delete 70 percent of the drive capacity every day for 5 years. The SSDs also come with a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan and a five-year limited warranty.