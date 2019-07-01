Seagate Backup Plus: Small drive, massive storage

Storage in the cloud is limited, hence you need to have a dependable hard drive that can store all of your digital content – your documents, pictures, music, videos etc.

Blame it on our connected world, we are generating massive amounts of data by means of our mobile phone-generated photos and video, the songs and movies we download from Internet websites, the photos and video we post on social media and so on and so on. Storage in the cloud is limited, hence you need to have a dependable hard drive that can store all of your digital content – your documents, pictures, music, videos etc.

Looking for an external portable hard drive that’s reliable, stylish, and offers massive capacity? Meet the Seagate Backup Plus Portable drive. With sleek colours to choose from and upto 5 TB of serious space for a growing digital library, this portable HDD is compatible with USB 3.0 and both Windows and Mac computers. With time-tested reliability and password protection, the Backup Plus Portable is made of polished aluminium and is about the size of a large pack of cigarettes.

There’s a white LED status light and a flat USB connector, the device comes with a 46cm USB cable that has a removable USB-C cap. Our trial unit was a 5 TB variant with a price tag of Rs 16,499; the 4TB variant costs Rs 11,999.

Basically, the Backup Plus Portable is a premium high-capacity back-up, portable hard drive that makes storage easy and not a burden. These drives are USB-C, USB 3.0 Ready and are perfectly compatible with Windows and Mac. .

Some of the key features that set the device apart are:

– Offers an array of easy-to-use software tools.

– Back up on demand with one click Mirror folders for seamless file management

– Schedule daily, weekly, or monthly backups

– Sync files and projects across multiple devices.

– Estimated street price: Rs 16,499