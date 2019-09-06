Say “Hey, Google” to make WhatsApp calls now; Here’s how

The information was released by Android Authority and it went on to add that Google is also releasing a new feature for the Assistant which is the ambient mode.

Google Assistant has been popular amongst fans as it gives them the option to get work done without having to move a finger. Customers could use several apps to send text messages with Google Assistant’s help but it was not the case with video calls or audio calls. There were very limited apps that would allow you to make video and audio calls using Google Assistant. However, all this has changed as users will be able to make video and audio calls on WhatsApp via Google Assistant from now.

Users can now give a command to their Google Assistant by saying, “Hey Google, WhatsApp video my Dad”, for voice calls users will have to say, “Hey Google, WhatsApp audio my mom”. In a blog post, Google said it is also releasing a new feature for the Assistant – the ambient mode. This will allow users to read messages or play songs without opening the lock screen.

However, for many users across the globe, the update may not be working just yet as Google is still in the process of releasing updates. So, it could be a while before people get to use the feature. The new feature will be available on smartphones that support Google Assistant, but it is not clear if it will be available on other devices like the Google Home, Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, Android TV sets, and several other products that support Google Assistant.

Google Assistant was first launched back in 2016 and used to be a part of their messaging platform, Allo. Initially, Google Assistant was only available on Pixel phones and it took sometime before it was released on other Android smartphones and devices.