Say hello to the new Google My Business app

Google My Business app is now available with all new functionalities

By Shalini Girish

When I was growing up, finding a new place to eat or shop was a complex task. Today, mobiles have become the centre of our universe and we have stepped into an era where more and more people have started to look online for places to eat, visit and shop. In fact, every month, globally Google connects people to businesses nearby more than 9 billion times, including over 1 billion phone calls and 3 billion direction requests to stores.

When we built the Google My Business app, we wanted to make it easier for small businesses to be able to manage all the information that Google provides about your company when customers are looking for you on Search and Maps. From the phone number, website, directions, to pictures and reviews, Google My Business helped businesses be found, attract visitors and build credibility as a business.

Cut to present. Google My Business app is now available with all new functionalities to help businesses not only keep their presence on Google up to date, connect with customers and attract new ones. Let’s look at the features of the new app:

a) A simple, free way to stand out on Google with a great Business Profile: With a press of the new Post button in the app, you can upload a photo, create an offer or event and add it right to your Business Profile on Google. You can also manage your business information on Google from the Profile tab and watch your edits appear seamlessly across Search and Maps.

b) Your customers on Google – all in one place: When people find you on Google, they can connect with you in a number of ways—by messaging you, following you, booking your services, or leaving a review—right from your Business Profile. You’ll be able to see all of these customers on Google in one place from the app’s new Customers tab. From here, you can easily respond to customer reviews and post offers to your followers to keep them coming back in the door, and you’ll be able to respond to messages right from the app.

c) Keep track of the results that matter: See how many people are finding and connecting with you from your Business Profile on Google. We’ve put your profile results front-and-centre on the home screen so you’re always in the know.

People are searching for your business on Google. Turn those searchers into customers with the new, free Google My Business app. Available for download in Google Play or the App Store.

The writer is director – Google Marketing Solutions, Google India