Say hello to Ant Audio

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 12:16:38 AM

This UK-based audio brand aims to become one of the top five brands in India.

The brand has also tied up with Landmark stores exclusively for its latest product in the sounder category—the Treble X-1000, as well as with Alpha in Mumbai

The rapid expansion of the mobile market has led to an equally larger need for headphones and earphones. Seasoned industry watchers hold the view that mobile companies competing in terms of features versus costs are compromising on these peripherals – earphones that accompany a smartphone are either no longer an accessory, or lack in value. Add to this, the penetration of earphone and headphone companies in India is still low.

Sensing a market opportunity, UK-based audio brand Ant Audio has opened offices in Delhi and Chennai, under the guidance of Himanshu Jain (CEO and managing director of Acro Engineering Company). Since its launch in 2017, it has generated domestic sales of approximately `10 crore, and aims to reach `100 crore by 2020-21. It has expanded from a one-man show to a 10-man team, and aims to become one of the top five brands in India in the audio (earphones, headphones and speakers) segment.

Jain’s aim from the very start has been to focus on the online market. “In 2017, the brand was introduced on Amazon, where 6,000 pieces were sold per month during the year, following the brand’s USP—patented products at cost-effective prices across all age groups,” he says. The following year (2018) the brand graduated to other online forums such as Flipkart and Paytm, where it saw sales of approximately 30,000 units per month across all forums, including Amazon India.
Come 2019, and Ant Audio’s target is to sell over 100,000 units per month. The brand has also tied up with Landmark stores exclusively for its latest product in the sounder category—the Treble X-1000, as well as with Alpha in Mumbai.

Recently, Ant Audio entered into the speakerphone segment with three new units—the waterproof AMMO, the Treble X 1000 and the SB 560 home theatre system. The company’s latest earphones (the Treble 900, 1000 and 500) were also chosen to accessorise noted fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva’s collection at the Lotus India Fashion Week held earlier this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Say hello to Ant Audio
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition