Say hello to Ant Audio

The rapid expansion of the mobile market has led to an equally larger need for headphones and earphones. Seasoned industry watchers hold the view that mobile companies competing in terms of features versus costs are compromising on these peripherals \u2013 earphones that accompany a smartphone are either no longer an accessory, or lack in value. Add to this, the penetration of earphone and headphone companies in India is still low. Sensing a market opportunity, UK-based audio brand Ant Audio has opened offices in Delhi and Chennai, under the guidance of Himanshu Jain (CEO and managing director of Acro Engineering Company). Since its launch in 2017, it has generated domestic sales of approximately `10 crore, and aims to reach `100 crore by 2020-21. It has expanded from a one-man show to a 10-man team, and aims to become one of the top five brands in India in the audio (earphones, headphones and speakers) segment. Jain\u2019s aim from the very start has been to focus on the online market. \u201cIn 2017, the brand was introduced on Amazon, where 6,000 pieces were sold per month during the year, following the brand\u2019s USP\u2014patented products at cost-effective prices across all age groups,\u201d he says. The following year (2018) the brand graduated to other online forums such as Flipkart and Paytm, where it saw sales of approximately 30,000 units per month across all forums, including Amazon India. Come 2019, and Ant Audio\u2019s target is to sell over 100,000 units per month. The brand has also tied up with Landmark stores exclusively for its latest product in the sounder category\u2014the Treble X-1000, as well as with Alpha in Mumbai. Recently, Ant Audio entered into the speakerphone segment with three new units\u2014the waterproof AMMO, the Treble X 1000 and the SB 560 home theatre system. The company\u2019s latest earphones (the Treble 900, 1000 and 500) were also chosen to accessorise noted fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva\u2019s collection at the Lotus India Fashion Week held earlier this year.