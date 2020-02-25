Satya Nadella extols Microsoft’s cloud partnership with Reliance as he shares stage with Mukesh Ambani

Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella

By Srinath Srinivasan

Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella on Monday extolled the company’s cloud partnership with Reliance Industries while sharing the stage with its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

Microsoft had struck a 10-year deal with Reliance in 2019, committing to power the latter’s data centres with its Azure cloud.

“We’ve been working with Reliance across the entire stack – everything from what they are going to be doing with Azure in their own data centres and how they will extend it,” Nadella said at an event in Mumbai, where he began his three-day India tour.

“It’s sort of a great example of a business leader and a company which is in very diverse sectors to take a platform approach, to use technology to create more technology,” he said.

“We’re very excited about the partnership that Reliance Jio and Microsoft will have and I think that will be, as we look at this decade, a defining partnership,” Ambani said at the event.

“I can easily say that the mobile networks in India now are better or at par with anywhere else in the world,” he said. “The opportunity that we have for India, really, is the opportunity to become the premier digital society in the world,” Ambani said.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we will become among the top three economies in the world,” he said. “We can argue about whether it will happen in 5 years or 10 years but it’s going to happen, and we will be in the top three economies in the world,” Ambani said.

During a keynote speech earlier, Nadella urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature.

“Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive,” he said.

Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, Nadella asserted that aggregators are not enough alone. “We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity.”

Nadella’s speech focused heavily on the way forward on technology and was peppered with real-life examples of Microsoft’s work with Indian companies.

Addressing the CEOs, Nadella said, “When you build tech intensity, you also got to consider how is what you are doing with digital technology driving more inclusive economic growth?”

He added that “stakeholder capitalism” is very important in a multi-constituent world. Leaders need to be ready to adapt to technological changes as quickly as possible, while they build the tech capabilities, Nadella said.