Saregama Carvaan Musicbar with Karaoke: It sounds great and is wallet-friendly too

During the past few years, Saregama India has carved a niche for its Carvaan music player range. Saregama Carvaan Musicbar with Karaoke is the latest addition. As the name suggests, it’s a soundbar with subwoofer and karaoke. If you watch a lot of TV or listen to music at home, you’ll want something that sounds good and is compatible with your existing devices, whether you want to hook it up to your TV or prefer streaming directly from your smartphone. Herein, this Carvaan comes handy.

Also Read| Google launches ‘India Ki Udaan’ to mark 75 years of country’s independence

The Carvaan Musicbar with Karaoke is not just a soundbar but a musicbar which comes pre-loaded with 1,000 evergreen Hindi songs, in built FM , multiple connectivity modes and a 120W stereo surround sound through four powerful full range drivers and comes with a wired subwoofer for enhanced deep bass. You can connect the mic to the unit to enjoy Karaoke on your phone or TV. You can also customise the audio output with dedicated Karaoke audio modes – Balance, Vocal & Music to enhance your singing experience.

Also Read| Social media firms need to enable voluntary verification of users: MoS IT

The Carvaan Musicbar with Karaoke comes with four dedicated modes – Music, Movie, News & 3D for an enhanced listening experience The bass and treble can be very well adjusted to meet the preference of the listener. Since the product comes pre-loaded with evergreen songs, the bass has been adjusted well to make it perfect for listeners of that genre as well as for the external music/ sound.

Key takeaways: This Carvaan variant is perfect for those looking for an affordable soundbar option but do not want to compromise on the product features. The product is available at just Rs 9,990 which is a very affordable option for people looking for soundbar with subwoofer. The product not only has all that other soundbars offer but a lot more like pre-loaded songs, FM and karaoke functionality. The karaoke feature, actually, makes it all the more relevant to all the members of the family.

SPECIFICATIONS

Soundbar with built-in FM

Pre-loaded with 1000 evergreen Hindi songs

Wall-mount or place it on table, remote control

Speaker size: 2.5 inches each; HiFi Full-range drivers

Easy connectivity to pair with mobile phones/tablet

Estimated street price: Rs 9,990 (launch offer price), MRP is Rs 19,990