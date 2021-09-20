Saregama Carvaan Musicbar: Designed to look as good as it sounds

Saregama Carvaan Musicbar has a premium sleek design that complements your interiors and can be installed very easily at home.

Songs from the past can stir powerful emotions and transport us back in time. For many of us, especially those growing up in the 70s and 80s, listening to music has been an integral part of our daily life. Full credit goes to Saregama India (formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd), that has added a new dimension to music listening, with considerable success. Saregama Carvaan is a portable music player with a pre-loaded collection of evergreen songs (in different languages). It is an easy to use device and features in-built stereo speakers. In the past, we have reviewed some of their products – Carvaan, Carvaan Karaoke, Carvaan Mini, Carvaan Go. For the uninitiated, Saregama created the portable music player Carvaan in 2017, designed to resemble a radio from yesteryear.

Cut to present. The 100-year music label has brought out yet another innovation—Saregama Carvaan Musicbar. More than just a soundbar, it is said to be India’s first soundbar that comes pre-loaded with 500 evergreen Hindi songs and a built-in FM, a much sought-after feature by die-hard Carvaan fans. Giving a crystal clear balanced audio with 120W stereo surround sound through four powerful full range drivers, it comes with a wired subwoofer for enhanced deep bass; additionally, the device promises to enrich your TV viewing experience like never before. It is available in Cosmos Black colour and retails for Rs 6,990. Trust me, it’ a great product to keep boredom at bay, is easy to operate and the built-in FM makes you tune into the music being played on various FM radio stations.

Saregama Carvaan Musicbar has a premium sleek design that complements your interiors and can be installed very easily at home. There is a mesh inside subwoofer air vent hole to prevent rats from entering it. A lot of care has been taken to keep the connectivity and content access process simple and intuitive. There is easy connectivity though HDMI ARC, Coaxial IN, USB, Aux IN and Bluetooth. It has four audio modes—Movie, Music, News and 3D to elevate your viewing or listening experience. Basically, with Movie mode you can watch a movie at home and enjoy the cinematic getaway. The Music mode will let your favourite music take you back to a concert. In the Vocal mode, you can hear your news anchor—loud, crisp and clear, while in the 3D mode, you can enjoy your favourite sport or play a game with rich surround sound. Plus, with Bluetooth V.5 wireless connectivity, you can now simply pair your mobile phone and start playing your favourite music.

Switched on and connected to the mobile phone, you can experience stereo surround sound and crystal clear balanced audio with 120W sound output. The 2.1 channel soundbar comes with four powerful speakers of 50W and 70W wired subwoofer for enhanced deep Bass. There is a massive Subwoofer of 6.5-inch speaker driver, it has impedance of 8 ohm. The bass and treble level can also be adjusted as per the preference of the listener.

Key takeaways: Saregama Carvaan Musicbar is compact, slim and saves you the hassle and clutter of attaching many cables. It is much more affordable than many of the premium soundbars out there, yet still powerful and provides good audio performance. It is a one-step, simple solution for clear, balanced, and natural-sounding audio experience, while offering surprisingly rich and deep bass performance for its relatively small size. The multiple connectivity options and value added propositions like in-built songs from the golden era of Indian music and FM makes it way more relevant to all the members of the family. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Pre-loaded with 500 evergreen Hindi songs

First ever soundbar with built-in FM radio

2.1 channel soundbar with four powerful speakers of 50W and 70W wired subwoofer for enhanced deep Bass

Massive Subwoofer of 6.5-inch speaker driver, impedance 8 ohm

Easy connectivity through USB, AUX IN, HDMI ARC, Coaxial IN and Bluetooth V.5 for wireless connectivity

Four audio modes to uplift the viewing/listening experience

Estimated street price: Rs 6,990