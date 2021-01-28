Saregama Carvaan Karaoke: Now sing along with Carvaan Karaoke

The fast growing digitisation of various aspects of our daily lives, buoyed by present Covid situation, is the key driver of change in content consumption habits.

When it comes to listening to music, normally people tend to create their own playlist on their mobile phones or laptops; the not-so-tech savvy lot browse and listen to their favourite songs on YouTube, Spotify, etc. However, the entire exercise tends to get a tad boring, cumbersome and repetitive. Saregama India (formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd), has added a new dimension to music listening, with considerable success. Its digital music player is called Saregama Carvaan (in the form of an old fashioned radio) that comes with 5,000 handpicked high quality songs inside. The retro songs are sung by legends such as Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Mukesh, Asha Bhosle, Mohd Rafi and Jagjit Singh, to name a few. The music player is extremely convenient to use and delivers a relaxing listening experience. Trust me, it triggers a lot of nostalgia and will take you back to your growing up years.

Cut to present. The fast growing digitisation of various aspects of our daily lives, buoyed by present Covid situation, is the key driver of change in content consumption habits. This trend is expected to continue for a long time, and Saregama has aligned its content strategy to ride on this digital wave. The company recently launched Carvaan Mini Kids and Carvaan Karaoke, both of which have met with a lot of customer appreciation. Saregama sold 138K Carvaan units in Q3 FY21, up by 70% QoQ.

In particular, Carvaan Karaoke comes at a perfect time where most people are still at home restricted due to the pandemic and missing out on party fun. “It is a complete one-stop solution for all retro music lovers,” says Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India. “Not just listening to evergreen songs but singing along with family and friends from the comfort of your house is a priceless experience.”

Priced at Rs 19,990 and available on saregama.com, amazon.in and flipkart, Carvaan Karaoke comes with an inbuilt screen which glides upon smoothly to display song lyrics. It does not require any external set-up and is an easy plug-and-play. This reviewer has been using this audio player for the past few days; it is extremely simple to operate, portable and looks premium in rich metallic red colour.

In the rather large and attractive box, you’ll get the Carvaan Karaoke music player, charger, remote, two mic and user manual (a must read). It measures 28.8 x 22.6 x 8.4cm (W x H x D) and has z 3.5mm earphone jack, HDMI Port, Aux In, USB 2.0, two wireless mics with echo control, 1.2m of cable length, etc. Content-wise, it comes with 1,000 pre-loaded Karaoke tracks, 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs and 280+ music and non-music based podcasts to suit the interests of every member of the family.

It supports other functions like FM/AM/BT/Aux out and HDMI connectivity as well. It comes with two mics with eco control. If one wishes, the lyrics can be projected on TV or projector via HDMI.

The songs are classified into artistes, moods and Ameen Sayani’s priceless collection of Geetmala. There are many Wi-Fi based stations across genres such as devotional, health, lifestyle, entertainment and more. You get almost 1,000 Karaoke tracks with Hindi and English lyrics to sing along. These are categorised by actors, artists, moods, eras and many more. You can also choose to listen to your own music through its USB and Bluetooth features.

I firmly believe that Carvaan Karaoke is a great audio product and worth every penny. Sound quality is fine, the karaoke works in a splendid manner. Retro music lovers will especially love it, it will inspire them to try singing along their favourite singers without any hesitation. Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990