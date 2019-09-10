Saregama Carvaan Go review: Retro music on the go

Very few people gave Saregama Carvaan a chance when it was launched in 2017. The product — 5000 classic Hindi songs packaged with two-decade old technology and tonnes of nostalgia — has proved all doubters wrong. The product’s success can be attributed to its simplicity and nostalgia value — it is easy to operate for the people who detest high-tech streaming apps and has a carefully curated collection of classic Hindi songs. Today, Carvaan range has about nine products and the latest in the lineup is Carvaan Go — a portable music player that lets you enjoy your favourite songs in a convenient, feature rich avatar.

Carvaan Go is compact, lightweight (just 88g) and just about fits into any pocket. Loaded with most of the features of the older Carvaan models, Go has 3,000 retro Hindi songs, FM/AM radio, Bluetooth/ AUX connectivity, and a microSD card slot. While you can choose your favourite songs from different genres, artists and themes, what is conspicuously absent is the Geetmala collection that was a big hit with the earlier Carvaan versions.

There are three mode buttons on the top panel to select from – Artistes, Specials, and Playlists to suit every mood. The Artistes button has a song list ranging from singers like Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Kishore Kumar to composers like Naushad, Madan Mohan, and Shankar Jaikishan. On the Specials button, you can choose from various genres like bhakti, film instrumental, and ghazals. By selecting Playlists, you can listen to interesting combinations like Dharmendra-Hema Malini, songs from Yash Chopra movies, Musical 50s, and Monsoon Magic. The favourite button allows you to create your-own playlists and play them without having to search every time.

Another attractive feature is the microSD card slot to add songs of your choice to the rich collection already available. Another thoughtful addition is the lanyard that helps you handle the device without fear of falling and breaking, and reduces your dependence on outfits with pockets. The speakers on the Carvaan Go belt out average sound, which is why you’d often feel the need to pair it with an external speaker. The interface is pretty intuitive, facilitated with a small display to show information about the playlist, radio, or sound track you are listening to.

Verdict

Retailing at Rs 3990, Carvaan Go might seem a bit costly to the price-conscious Indian consumer. The product doesn’t have a great sound output unlike the earlier versions — it is primarily for listening with the headphones on or on speakers with good output. However, one must remember that that’s why it’s been named Go – it’s primarily an outdoors product. Still, there is no other product currently with the ergonomic design, compact size, and easy to use features and wide variety of songs that this one offers, making it the ideal companion for your walks, drives, and travel. It is an ideal gift item for music lovers of the previous generations — your parents or grandparents, or just anyone who appreciates good music.