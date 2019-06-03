Saregama Carvaan GO: Memories on the move

In my book, the Saregama Carvaan has been one of the best products to come out of India. Over the past couple of years, Saregama Carvaan has become the best gift for your parents, and I have used it as a gift for my mother. The popularity resulted in the Carvaan Mini, a smaller version of the popular transistor-like device. Now, Saregama is coming out with a mobile version called Carvaan Go which is portable enough to be put in your pocket.

The Saregama Carvaan Go is a small device about the size of your palm, almost like one of the MP3 players from the past. There is an LCD screen and enough dials and buttons to select artists, playlists and special packages and then to navigate into specific songs that might touch a chord with you.

You can select favourite songs as you go so that a playlist of your own is also created in the process. You will need this, given that the device has over 3,000 songs to shuffle.

If the 3,000 number does not impress you, bring in your own songs using an SD card. In case you are gifting this to someone, it might be a good idea to add a micro-SD card of, let’s say, regional songs they might like. That’s not all. You can also tune in to both AM and FM to listen to the songs they play in-between pranks and advertisements.

Yes, the Carvaan Go comes with a speaker, but it is not all that great. Yes, I have seen people play music out of their phones during morning walks and late night flights, but the experience is not good for anyone. With the Carvaan Go you can use a headphone with a 3.5mm jack or just pair a Bluetooth device.

The latter gives the Carvaan Go a whole new dimension, because you can now use this to make old speakers in the house smart—with or without wires. However, I did struggle to get some of the newer Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earphones listed on the device and then when they were listed, getting them selected became a bit of an issue. Others just paired easily.

The audio quality using the speaker is not that great as it is not much better than what you get on a cheap smartphone. With earphones plugged in, the audio quality was pretty good, so too with the Bluetooth devices.

When it comes to content variety, the Saregama Carvaan Go is pretty much as exhaustive as the regular Carvaan. This one is focused on Bollywood, though there is a bit of devotional and Ghazals. But for a Hindi music lover, it has enough to keep him happy for years. What works for Carvaan Go is again the randomisation of the playlists. It is a throw of the dice every time you skip a song and that is the beauty of the device. The battery on the device can last six-seven hours depending on whether you are using the speaker, earphones or Bluetooth. It charged with a micro-USB port.

The Saregama Carvaan Go is a very interesting device and a great gift for your loved ones, who love old songs. However, I think this is a bit pricey at `3,990 and would offer much more value for buyers at a slightly lower price point. But then old is gold and maybe we shouldn’t be putting a tag on that.