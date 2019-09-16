Saregama Carvaan 2.0: Take a trip down memory lane

Saregama Carvaan 2.0.

Almost every alternate weekend, I undertake a road trip to our family-owned farmhouse on the outskirts of Rishikesh. Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, the area is in close proximity to Rajaji National Park, human habitation is pretty scarce however, the region is at the mercy of vagaries of nature. Thunderstorms are fairly common with strong winds that disrupt power supply for long hours, literally cutting you out from the outside world. In such a scenario, a product innovation like Saregama Carvaan comes handy to keep the boredom at bay. Trust me, this audio player with its evergreen retro songs is easy to operate and much sought-after in the setting mentioned above.

More recently, Saregama (formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd), has reinvented the Carvaan with hundreds of Podcasts. It has virtually taken a technology and content leap with Carvaan 2.0 by giving access to hundreds of daily updated Wi-Fi-based audio stations along with 5,000 evergreen pre-loaded songs. Like the original version, Carvaan 2.0 also stands by its promise of simplicity, nostalgia and a lean back listening experience. The device now comes with a fourth category named “Wi-Fi” along with artistes, specials and Geetmala.

The pre-loaded 5,000 songs continue to be accessible anytime without internet along with other features like FM/ AM, USB & Bluetooth. In addition, the customer can now one-time connect her Carvaan 2.0 to home Wi-Fi using free companion app, and then access hundreds of audio stations including specially curated playlists offering 20k Hindi songs.

A lot of care has been taken to keep the connectivity and content access process simple and intuitive. This stations cover genres like devotional, entertainment, music, health and wellness, kids, sports, news, lifestyle. Some of the prominent stations are Bhagwad Geeta ka Saar, Sampoorna Sundarkand, Nani Maa ki Nuskhe, Musafir hoon Yaaron, Wordgram, Open Mike (poetry), Bachchon ki Kahaniyan, Bedime stories, Stock Market updates, etc. Each of these 150+ stations is updated regularly, and can be accessed on-demand and maintains bookmark.

Carvaan 2.0 is available in Classic Black and Emerald Green at Rs 7,990. It has a rechargeable battery lasting up to 5-6 hours and promises one year door step warranty backed by an all India service network. Take my word, if you are fond of old time music then this audio innovation from Saregama is a must-have. Highly recommended.

– Estimated street price: Rs 7,990