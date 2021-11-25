Sanfe Desire Electric Trimmer: Tech meets fashion

Its waterproof design makes it super convenient to use in the shower. It gives a smooth and soft skin after every use.

A digital-first brand, Sanfe is the brainchild of two engineering students out to resolve intimate wellness and hygiene concerns for women. Today, Sanfe is a nationwide brand with its direct-to-consumer approach for its range of products aimed at premium intimate skincare, menstrual hygiene, and body grooming for women.

Recently, it has introduced Desire Trimmer Series for women that comes infused with high-end technology. Under the new series, Sanfe has brought out various trimmers that will be targeting facial hair, underarms, eyebrows, bikini line, etc., to make the hair removal process pain-free. Our trial units were the facial precision electric trimmer and facial soft touch electric trimmer, each priced at Rs 699.

The newly launched trimmer series is specially designed for sensitive body parts such as upper lip, sideburns, eyebrows, underarms, stomach, and bikini area. The sleek and handy tool gently trims the hair without direct contact with the skin and hence, there is no fear of nicks and cuts. Its waterproof design makes it super convenient to use in the shower. It gives a smooth and soft skin after every use.

Talking about the product, Harry Sehrawat, co-founder, Sanfe says, “While we were doing our research, we found out that women always search for pain-free methods of hair removal as it is inconvenient and risky for them. Also, hair removal at home is already a tricky task, but when it comes to sensitive areas, you can’t take even a minute risk. Not only is the skin more sensitive, but the hair also tends to be thicker and more coarse. But it’s never a bad idea to have a trimmer on hand as it can ease the hair removal process and this is easy to carry too.”

Estimated street price: Rs 699