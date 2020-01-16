SanDisk Ultra: Fast and on-the-go storage solution at an affordable cost, free up space in a jiffy

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go3

There’s a new pen drive to create, manage and preserve digital content in an efficient manner. We are talking about the all-new SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C pen drive for smartphones, tablets and computers. Western Digital’s new pen drive features a user-friendly swivel design. Available in capacity options of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, it offers flexible storage choice to consumers on the go. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is a 2-in-1 flash drive that lets consumers nimbly move files between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets, and Mac computers as well as USB Type-A computers. This high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive offers a read speed of up to 150MB/s.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C3

Interestingly, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Pendrive for Mobile comes preloaded with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, a powerful content management tool. Once installed on the smartphone, the app helps organise content from different devices, whether it’s on your phone, a microSD card, or the cloud, in one view and backs up photos, videos, contacts, and social media accounts. It also helps in finding files across your devices via geo-tagging or timeline. The SanDisk Memory Zone is a powerful app; it can free up space on consumers’ phones by cleaning up downloads from other apps or by easily offloading files to a SanDisk Dual Drive or microSD card.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Pendrive for Mobile is available with a suggested retail price of Rs1,050 for 32GB and goes up to Rs5,300 for a 256GB capacity. It is available at select retailers and e-commerce websites across India.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,050 (32GB); Rs5,300 (256GB)