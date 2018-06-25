Samsung’s triple camera smartphone could debut next year: Everything you need to know

Samsung has been widely rumoured to be working on the next flagship devices that will roll out next year

Samsung is reportedly working on a third model that it will launch alongside the next year’s flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. While the first two models will have minor differences in terms of specifications, the third model of the Galaxy S10 line will bear a triple camera setup on the back, in addition to major specification bumps. This will tentatively make Samsung follow the path set by Huawei with the launch of three models in its P20 series, wherein the P20 Pro has three cameras on the rear.

According to a report by South Korean publisher ETNews, Samsung is mulling a third variant to its Galaxy S line, unlike the previous times when the South Korean company has chosen to launch two devices, differing in the display size and camera specifications primarily. With the third model, the company is introducing three-camera setup to its flagship range, along with even a bigger display and battery.

While the report does not say much on what this variant will be called, it is expected to follow the lines of Huawei for the launch of P20 series. Of course, the pricing of this model will be higher than that of its two other siblings. While it’s not clear what outcome will the triple cameras offer onboard, for what has been speculated, there will be a lossless zoom camera, a true monochrome camera, and a depth-effect camera on the phone. The report says that triple cameras will be optional, so the customers can choose the same model without the triple camera offering.

Samsung has been widely rumoured to be working on the next flagship devices that will roll out next year. While the three of them could be from the Galaxy S10 line, there will also be the Samsung’s highly ambitious foldable phone dubbed Galaxy X. Previous leaks have suggested that Galaxy X will not be another ZTE Axion M that was actually a dual display phone conjoined via hinges in the middle. It will rather have a bendable display with no interjections in the centre.