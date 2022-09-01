Samsung’s rugged Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet has military-grade toughness and works without battery

Samsung has launched Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, its latest rugged tablet seemingly designed to withstand “harsh conditions for use out in the field or frontline.” The new tablet boasts of military-grade toughness with IP68 water and dust resistance and can work without a battery, too, by connecting to a power source.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro comes with a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200p) TFT LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, you get an unspecified 6nm octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. The tablet runs Android 12-based OneUI software.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions: Small steps make big changes happen

Powering the package is a 7,600mAh battery which is user swappable. The tablet supports USB Type-C charging. An interesting bit is that Samsung is using USB C version 3.2.

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a dual-SIM laptop that supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity.

The tablet is MIL-STD-810H-certified which is to say it is tested to work in harsh environment including high altitude, humidity, salt spray, dust, immersion, and vibration. Samsung says it can also survive drops from up to 1m and up to 1.2m if you’re using the custom case that comes bundled with the box. Speaking of which, the Tab Active 4 Pro also ships with a stylus –S Pen—which is also IP68-rated.

Despite its thorough ruggedness, the tablet is relatively sleek and light at 10.2mm and 674g. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. You also get a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera in this tablet and speakers that support Dolby Atmos playback.

Samsung says the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will be available in parts of Europe in September with Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East to follow later in 2022. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review in PHOTOS: Quick first look at design, specs, features, and more