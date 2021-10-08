Samsung’s operating profit soars to three-year high amid rising chip prices

The operating profit came in just below the company’s forecasts. (Reuters)

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics on Friday posted a 28% jump in operating profit — the highest in three years — on the back of higher memory chip prices and display unit sales ahead of new flagship smartphone launches, Reuters reported.

Samsung, which is the largest smartphone and memory chip manufacturer in the world, estimated the July-September operating profit at approx. Rs 99,190 crore.

The preliminary third-quarter result was 26% higher on a sequential basis. The operating profit came in just below the company’s forecasts. Market analysts had expected a flat or slightly lower earnings due to an expected decline in memory chip prices.

Analysts attributed rising chip prices and shipments, coupled with a jump in profitability of the company’s chip contract manufacturing business, for raising the chip division’s operating profit. The chip division posted a 79% on-year rise in operating profit.

Half of Samsung’s operating profit during the first half of the year came from semiconductors.

According to analysts, memory chip prices are expected to decline this quarter amid an expected drop in demand for personal computers due to a likely easing in global lockdowns that aided the sales over the past few months. They also estimate a decline in smartphone shipments during the last quarter.

Samsung sold an estimated 2 million units of its new foldable smartphones in just a month, Reuters reported. The staggering number showed mass demand in the market for its foldable handsets was much higher than last year.

However, the higher sales figure was likely to have been offset by Samsung’s marketing costs and higher component prices amid a worldwide chip shortage.

Analysts told Reuters that display unit sales likely witnessed solid sales as Apple, a key customer, ramped up orders prior to its unveiling of the iPhone 13 series in late September.

According to a regulatory filing by Samsung, overall revenue is likely to have risen 9% on year to a record Rs 458,230 crore.