Samsung’s new UV Steriliser is designed to disinfect your smartphones, accessories and essentials in just 10 minutes; details

Samsung’s UV Steriliser uses a single button to quickly get to business.

Samsung has launched a UV Steriliser for smartphones, accessories and other essential items in India. Manufactured by its Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) partner Samsung C&T, the UV Steriliser boasts of a compact yet efficient design that’s still big enough to disinfect a large phone like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in just 10 minutes.

Citing tests conducted by two independent certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, Samsung said its UV Steriliser (or in fact, any UV Steriliser) can “effectively” kills up to 99% of the bacteria and germs including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans. There’s been a growing demand for such “disinfectant” devices especially in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“The UV Steriliser is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected,” Mohandeep Singh, who is Senior Vice President for Mobile Business at Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung’s UV Steriliser uses a single button to quickly get to business. It is smart enough to automatically switch off after 10 minutes, which is how long it would take to disinfect your gadget or other essentials. During this period, the UV Steriliser will use dual UV lights to sterilise both top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside. Samsung’s UV Steriliser can also double as a portable 10W wireless charger to wirelessly charge compatible devices using the Qi standard.

Samsung has launched the UV Steriliser for smartphones, accessories and other essential items in India at a price of Rs 3,599. It will be available for buying from early August at all retail channels, including Samsung official online store Samsung Shop.