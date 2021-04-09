Samsung’s new M7, M5 smart monitors are three devices bundled into one

No wonder Samsung is calling them do-it-all monitors.

Samsung launched two new monitors in India on Friday. They are anything but monitors. They are in fact three devices bundled into one. No wonder Samsung is calling them do-it-all monitors. The monitors in question are called simply the M7 and M5. They are virtually the same deal, the only difference is that the M7 has a higher-resolution screen and an additional USB C port.

You can choose to use them conventionally as a monitor for your PC. You can turn these monitors into a makeshift PC if you own a Galaxy phone that supports Samsung DeX. Or, and this is our favourite part, you can also use these monitors as a stand-alone smart TV because there is a full-blown operating system inside them capable of running apps and services – and both these monitors come with a dedicated remote.

Samsung M7, M5 monitor prices, availability

The 32-inch M7 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 36,999. The M5, which comes in 32- and 27-inch size options, has been launched at Rs 24,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Samsung says these are limited-period introductory prices. Post the promotional period, the lineup will start at Rs 28,000.

Also Read | Samsung TV Plus “100% free” OTT streaming service launched in India: Eligibility, content partners and everything to know

Both the M7 and M5 will be available from April 9 from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores.

For a limited period, buyers will be eligible to get “complimentary” wireless keyboard and mouse with both monitors, though Samsung says this will be subject to the sole discretion of the seller.

Samsung M7, M5 monitor specs and features

Both monitors are based on Tizen (version 5.5) operating system and feature Samsung’s Smart Hub overlay with a built-in app store. Third-party OTT services like Netflix and Apple TV (the monitors also support Apple AirPlay2) are supported, alongside Samsung’s newly launched Samsung TV Plus service. The dedicated remote that Samsung is shipping with these monitors includes hot keys for streaming services. Hands-free support is offered through either Bixby or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The M5 has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 (full-HD) while the M7 is a UHD (3,840×2,160) monitor. Both come with Adaptive Picture, Eye Saver Mode, and Flicker Free technology. Both have two 5W speakers for a combined output of 10W. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI, up to 3 USB 2.0 (2 in M5), Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Also Read | Your old Samsung Galaxy smartphone can now be turned into a portable retinal camera to diagnose eye disease