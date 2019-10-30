Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptops have QLED displays, S Pen support, & more

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Samsung has launched two new products to bolster its personal notebook portfolio with Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion. At SDC 2019, the South Korean company unveiled what it claims are the world’s first notebooks with QLED display. Samsung has been bullish about its displays, making it the USP on a range of devices that include some budget smartphones in India. However, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion are unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.

Sporting a hybrid design, the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion come with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature that allows compatible devices to charge wirelessly via the touchpad on the laptops. The wireless smartphones from Samsung include the recent Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Watch models, and Galaxy Buds. In addition to this, both the laptops come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Galaxy Book Flex and the Galaxy Book Ion come in two variants – one powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake processor and one using the 10th-generation Intel Core Comet Lake processor. Both the laptops sport full-HD QLED displays and come in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The display can rotate up to 360 degrees, offering portability. The Galaxy Book 15-inch model is preloaded with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics with GDDR5 2GB memory.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

For connectivity, there is a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB Type-C port, and, a regular USB port. The laptops feature Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well. The speakers on the laptop are tuned by AKG.

Both the laptops also support S Pen for the touchscreen display, allowing aerial gestures much like the Galaxy Note 10 series. The keyboard has a chiclet design without the numeric keys on the side. The laptops are secured using Windows Hello and fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has not announced the pricing of the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion as of now. However, they will be available in select markets starting December, said Samsung.