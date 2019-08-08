Samsung’s MacBook Air rival, Galaxy Book S, is sleek, gorgeous, and cheaper

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones with huge pomp and show. But away from this glamour, the South Korean company announced the launch of its new laptop that looks to take on the MacBook Air by Apple. Dubbed Galaxy Book S, Samsung’s ultra-portable laptop uses ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor, which counters Intel chips in terms of battery consumption. Samsung says the Galaxy Book S “looks like a laptop” but it gives “the essence of a smartphone”.

Samsung Galaxy Book S costs $999 for the base variant in the US and will start shipping in September, which is around Rs 71,000 in India but we are not sure it will arrive here. It comes in two colours – Earthy Gold and Mercury Grey.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Book S battery can last up to 23 hours on a single charge, but, of course, the actual battery life will be much less than this. Backing this claim is the Qualcomm processor that is built using the 7nm architecture. While it theoretically lasts longer than Intel chips, there are doubts on its performance. The Galaxy Book S runs Windows 10 and supports Gigabit LTE for SIM card. Samsung has also integrated the laptop with a fingerprint sensor, which is claimed to unlock the laptop with just a touch.

There is a 13.3-inch full-HD display with 10-point multi-touch capability. The laptop has thin bezels which makes it in fashion. The processor is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of SSD space that can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB. There are standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 among others. Its speakers are tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support.