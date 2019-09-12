Samsung’s Good vibes enables deafblind to have two-way communication

The Good Vibes app uses Morse code to convert vibrations into text or voice and vice-versa

Samsung India has introduced two unique solutions — Good Vibes and Relumino — that will help provide a strong communication tool the deafblind and enable people with low vision to see better. Good Vibes, developed in India, enables the deafblind to have a two-way communication with their caregivers and loved ones using their smartphones.

The Good Vibes app uses Morse code to convert vibrations into text or voice and vice-versa. The app has two different user interfaces (UI). One interface has an invisible UI for the deafblind, which uses vibrations, taps and gestures, while the other has a visible UI, a standard chat interface, for the caregiver. With the deafblind interface, a deafblind person uses a combination of dots and dashes to send their messages. The standard interface allows users to type or use voice to send messages to the deafblind. The text or voice is received as vibrations in Morse code that the deafblind can interpret.

Good Vibes app can be downloaded from Samsung Galaxy Store and will be made available on Google Play Store for all other Android smartphone users soon.

Relumino, which was developed by Samsung employees as part of the Company’s C-Lab program globally, is a visual aid application for people with low vision. It enables them to see images clearer by magnifying and minimising images, highlighting the image outline, adjusting colour contrast and brightness, and reversing colour.

As part of its Citizenship Initiatives, Samsung has partnered with Sense India, a not-for-profit dedicated to improve the lives of the deafblind in the country, to take Good Vibes to the deafblind across the country. Samsung has so far conducted training workshops for Sense India educators and deafblind individuals along with their caregivers in Delhi and Bengaluru. It is now providing Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphones, with Good Vibes installed, to the not-for-profit, which will distribute it to deafblind and their caregivers.

For Relumino, Samsung has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) Delhi. It will provide Samsung Gear VR and Galaxy Note9 smartphones to NAB Delhi, and will also provide training on how to use them.