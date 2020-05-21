Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is built for war!

Samsung says the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition will be available in Q3 2020.

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, a smartphone that seems built from ground-up for, war. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is essentially a B2B product tailored to the “unique needs of operators in the federal government and Department of Defense (DoD).” Now Samsung has been making military-grade rugged phones for a long time now but this may be the first time it’s providing “the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field.”

Not only does it look the part, Samsung says the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition also has custom software chops to run “tactical and classified applications,” plus NSA-standard data encryption to secure “up to top-secret level data for classified missions.”

The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition supports multiple channels of communication from 5G to Wi-Fi 6, from “private SIM” to CRBS radio. The phone lets you unlock the screen and use apps even in landscape mode, assuming our warfighter is wearing the phone as part of their armour/uniform. The phone also has a dedicated night-vision mode to seamlessly tie with their night-vision eyewear. Lastly, there’s a stealth mode that’s basically a rebranded airplane mode, because well, obviously.

Hardware-side it’s pretty close to the “vanilla” Galaxy S20, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable). There’s a 6.2-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate — though there are sizable bezels here owing to its tactical construction. It has three rear cameras, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, and another 12MP ultra wide angle, plus a 10MP front-facing camera. The whole thing is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging.

Samsung says the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition will be available in Q3 2020 through select IT channel partners in the US. There’s no word on pricing for now.