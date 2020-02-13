Samsung’s Galaxy S Series, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold to come pre-loaded with this anti-virus

This will help consumers to protect their gadgets from online threats.

Samsung has announced that the upcoming new sets of Galaxy S Series, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold will be launched along with anti-malware protection powered by McAfee. With this, Samsung’s latest models will join the existing Galaxy line up of the company, which include Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S9, which contains McAfee Virus Scan protection.

McAfee today announced its extension of the long-standing partnership with Samsung to protect consumers personal data and information from online threats. Through this partnership, Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S Series, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold, will come pre-installed with anti-malware protection powered by McAfee. In addition to mobile, the partnership expands to better protect Samsung PCs and laptops users, where it matters.

Samsung has also announced that its laptops and computers, which include Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book S will also come up with the pre-installed with McAfee LiveSafe

This will help consumers to protect their gadgets from online threats, viruses and ransomware having online as well as offline protection, the company said in a statement. According to the company, users of Samsung laptops will not only get 60-day free trial but will also be offered special discounts after the end of the trial period.

Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee, said, “Consumers are connected more than ever, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share and journey across the internet”.

“Our partnership with Samsung continues our mission to give consumers peace of mind that their personal data, as well as their families and friends, won’t be jeopardized online,” he added.

There are around 4 billion consumers who stay connected online for more than six hours a day. When online, they do everything, from sharing photos to contacting friends to making bank transactions.

According to McAfee Labs, close to 504 threats are found every minute- suggesting why is important for consumers are careful when connecting online.