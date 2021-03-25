  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds effective for people with hearing loss, suggests new study

March 25, 2021 6:13 PM

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds can be effective for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, according to a new study published in Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology.

Galaxy Buds Pro aids people with mild to moderate hearing loss: Research.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds can be effective for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, according to a new study published in Clinical and Experimental Otorhinolaryngology. The study in the ENT journal says that Buds Pro’s Ambient Sound feature aid ears in hearing sound in their surroundings better.

This study is the first of its kind where wireless earbuds were evaluated for clinical performance as a hearing aid and the first to find that these devices have the potential to help individuals with mild to moderate hearing impairments.

According to Il Joon Moon, an expert of Otorhinolaryngology, by 2050 one in ten people will suffer from hearing loss but the uptake of using hearing aids for dealing with hearing impairments is low due to high prices. In such a situation, alternative devices like the Buds Pro supporting day to day lives is a promising discovery.

The Buds Pro were evaluated in three conditions, sound amplification evaluation, electroacoustic assessment and clinical performance evaluation. They showed an appropriate level of amplification of sound quality. In Electroacoustic Assessment, they met all four criteria that are equivalent input noise, output sound pressure level, total harmonic distortion, frequency range. The device also sufficiently amplified sound at three frequencies of speech pitches.

During the clinical performance evaluation, the Galaxy Buds Pro looked into individuals of the average age of 63 years hearing levels both with and without devices All the participants suffered from mild to moderate hearing loss and were asked to recognize words and sentences with and without the device at three speech pitches i.e 1,000 Hz, 2,000 Hz, 6,000 Hz.

Over 57 percent of the participants said that while using the Buds Pro that is able to communicate and listen better in a quiet environment.

Galaxy Buds Pro’s Ambient Sound feature can amplify sounds up to 20 decibels. Users can also adjust and customize how they experience sound as per their needs.

