Samsung’s Galaxy A80 with rotating cameras now available with Rs 8,000 off

Samsung’s first smartphone with a rotatable camera, the Galaxy A80 has seen a price cut in India. The smartphone is now available for Rs 39,990 across online and offline marketplaces ahead of Diwali. Now selling with Rs 8,000 discount, the Galaxy A80 was launched in India back in July at Rs 47,990, making it one of the contenders in the race for the best smartphone with a whacky camera mount. It is also one of the latest Galaxy A-series smartphones that Samsung has launched to date.

Galaxy A80’s new pricing is reflecting on Amazon India website; however, Samsung’s online store still shows the old cost. The smartphone is available across retailers at the new pricing as well. It stacks up against OnePlus 7T in terms of pricing, however, the latter has better specifications at a lower price.

For specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and runs One UI based on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that is touted for its gaming capabilities. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB. An optical fingerprint sensor is embedded under the display.

There is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) camera on the Galaxy A80. While these cameras are located the back panel, they rotate as a part of the module on the top to double as selfie cameras. Galaxy A80 is backed by a 3700mAh battery that charges at up to 25W. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom and the smartphone packs the standard connectivity options.