Samsung’s four-camera phone Galaxy A9 gets more affordable, price down by Rs 6,000

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 3:38 PM

Samsung Galaxy A9 has a setup of four cameras - a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2019) is now available with a discount of Rs 6,000

Samsung Galaxy A9, the world’s first quad-camera smartphone, has become more affordable the latest price cut. Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy A9 to Rs 30,990 for the base variant, just about a month after its price was reduced to Rs 33,990 from the original pricing of Rs 36,990. The Samsung Galaxy A9 was launched in India last year and went up for sale in November.

The new pricing of the Galaxy A9 base variant with 6GB RAM is Rs 30,990 while the 8GB RAM variant now costs Rs 33,990. The Samsung online store now reflects the new pricing and it seems to be the permanent one. Flipkart has also revised the pricing of the smartphone on its website along with some offers that will bring the effective cost even lower.

While Samsung has not officially said why the price cut has been made, it looks like the successor of Galaxy A9, the Galaxy A9 Pro is about to make its debut in India sometime soon. The smartphone was launched in South Korea last month and may as well be headed to India to replace the Galaxy A9. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) is priced at 599,500 Korean won for the base variant, which translates to nearly Rs 38,000 in India. This price is almost similar to the original pricing of Galaxy A9.

For the specifications, the Galaxy A9 has a setup of four cameras – a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels, however, without a notch. The Galaxy A9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone is backed by a 3800mAh battery under the hood.

