Samsung’s foldable smartphone to be called ‘Galaxy Fold’

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off February 20

Samsung’s foldable smartphone will be called Galaxy Fold, if the latest piece of information shared by tipster Evan Blass is anything to believe. Blass has leaked the name of Samsung’s foldable phone in a simplistic manner. This comes as one of the many leaks that have nearly told everything about the upcoming flagship, proving Samsung’s inept attempt at keeping secrets.

The Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off at 12:30 am IST, February 21 where the company will officially launch the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy Fold, and probably the Galaxy S10 5G variant.

Moreover, the promotional materials including a TV commercial have been spotted being aired ahead of the launch, thanks to Samsung that is seemingly just adding up to the deluge of leaks. The Galaxy S10 family will make its debut globally at the Unpacked event before heading to India sometime in March if we go by Samsung’s tradition.

Talking about the Galaxy Fold, Samsung previewed its foldable phone for the first time at its developer’s conference last year. It then made an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. The company has now earmarked the February 20 event for the official unveiling that will be accompanied by the announcement on the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Fold.

Prior to this last-minute leak on the naming, the foldable phone by Samsung was tentatively called the Galaxy F. This followed some early speculations that termed the device as Galaxy X, which goes in line with the tenth anniversary of the Galaxy series of smartphones.