Samsung’s foldable smartphone officially teased, could debut at Unpacked 2019 event alongside Galaxy S10

Samsung is likely to launch its foldable phone at the Unpacked 2019 event (Source: Reuters)

Samsung is set to kick off the extravaganza of its new flagship smartphones at the Unpacked 2019 event on February 20. While the Galaxy S10 smartphone family will indeed be the showstopper, Samsung has another smartphone up its sleeves that will make its official debut. The much-anticipated foldable phone, Galaxy F, will be launched alongside the tenth iteration of Galaxy series, the company has officially confirmed.

Dubbed Galaxy F, the foldable phone will mark the debut of Samsung into the next-generation of smart devices realm that is nascent at the moment. Last year, Samsung was poised to launch the world’s first foldable smartphone, however, it did not turn out as expected. Instead, a lesser company took away the title and gave it to FlexPai, the company’s and world’s first foldable smartphone.

Samsung joined the party later and announced it’s working on a foldable phone while showing the prototype at its developer conference last year. It seems the company is now ready with the final-stage model as it has shared a teaser hinting at the launch of the foldable smartphone. The official name of the device is not out yet, however, it is speculated to be known as Galaxy F.

The video teaser highlights “The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019”, giving us the idea of an imminent unveiling of the company’s foldable smartphone. It is also likely the company will announce the pricing and availability details for the device alongside the Galaxy S10 variants. The company is also expected to announce its first 5G phone, which will likely be one of the Galaxy S10 variants.

Previously, DJ Koh, CEO of Samsung Electronics, told the attendees of Samsung Developers Conference that the company is planning to deliver at least one million foldable smartphone units, which will later be upped as per the market’s response.

The specifications of the Galaxy F foldable smartphone are scant as of now. While Samsung will formally out them at the Unpacked 2019 event, the reports suggest the Galaxy F will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, pack at least 10GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. There will also be an AMOLED display powering the foldable smartphone, going by the prototype’s design.