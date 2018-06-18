Samsung’s foldable smartphone could have been this before getting axed

Samsung’s first prototype has two displays, much like the ZTE Axion M, conjoined by hinges in the centre. (Source: @MMDJ_/ Twitter)

Samsung has been in the rumour mill for the past few months, dominantly because of a device that everybody has been anticipating. The foldable phone that Samsung has been occasionally rumoured to be working on is the next big thing for tech enthusiasts. While it is not a new concept, per se, and we have already seen one such example with ZTE Axion M that comes with two jointed displays, working as one. Samsung has so far been speculated to be working on similar lines for its foldable smartphone. Now, the images of Samsung’s first prototype for the foldable phone have leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what Galaxy X, as it is being dubbed currently, would look like.

According to the images leaked by MMDDJ and spotted by SlashLeaks, the Samsung’s first prototype has two displays, much like the ZTE Axion M, conjoined by hinges in the centre. While the right-side display has the Home button and navigation keys with other app icons, the left display is more like the additional canvas where all other frequently required apps are placed. The secondary display can be slapped onto the first one, to make it look like a briefcase, which is oddly thick.

The leaked images do not detail any specifications, but what we can take out is that there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroUSB port, and a speaker grille at the bottom. On the other hand, the top portion of the smartphone has the SIM card and microSD card tray. There is also a single camera located on the front of the primary display, accompanied by an LED flash.

The prototype was being developed during 2015 and 2016 but was later ditched for a more advanced one. Samsung is now likely working on a smartphone that actually folds, unlike the gimmick its first prototype seems. There will likely be a bendable display without any hinge on the smartphone. So far, it has been rumoured as Galaxy X, but Samsung is yet to officially announce the phone, which could happen sometime next year.