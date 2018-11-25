Samsung’s foldable phone, Galaxy F, could cost you more than iPhone Xs Max

Samsung Galaxy F is the company’s first foldable smartphone

Samsung is soon going to formally launch its first foldable phone, which is believed to be the next big thing in the technology industry. However, this phone may not be a mainstream device like the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9. The reason being the astronomically high price for the company’s foldable smartphone.

As per a report by Gizmodo, company’s foldable phone, which is currently being called Galaxy F but has not been officially named yet, is likely to cost between 1,500 British pounds (approximately Rs 1,35,896) and 2,000 British pounds (approximately Rs 1,81,195). The price is a way higher than iPhone XS Max model, which costs approximately Rs 1,02,379. This phone may also come in multiple variants. The company is also speculated to launch the phone next year sometime around the MWC 2019.

For a long time, smartphones with bendable displays have been envisioned as a replacement to the regular phones, however, they are flawed inherently. For example, one of the major concern is longevity. Even as the screen can be bent, it not yet known if it will work the way it was advertised.

Earlier, this year, when Samsung showed its foldable phone concent, it seemed to be bulkier than the normal phones that are used on a daily basis. Another issue is battery life, as these devices likely use power-hungry screens.

Samsung and other companies very well know that they require to offer some different device for consumers in order to gain traction. The device could be a foldable phone that can offer a tablet in a pocket-sized form.

However, the biggest issue is whether people really need or want a foldable phone? Till now, neither Samsung nor Google has not given any explanation on why foldable phones should exist in the first place.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s South Korean rival LG has also hinted at launching a foldable smartphone. The smartphone maker has applied for three brand name registrations — “Flex”, “Foldi” and “Duplex” — at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Read also: Samsung to focus more on smartphones priced at Rs 17-30k – What buyers need to know

“All three applications are categorised in Class 9 that includes smartphones, so it’s a pretty safe bet that LG is claiming these names for any future devices it makes, foldable or otherwise,” Engadget reported late on Friday.