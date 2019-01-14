Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy F could launch alongside Galaxy S10 next month

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 8:21 PM

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019: Here's what to expect from the event, from the Galaxy S10 to perhaps even a foldable smartphone.

Samsung is about to hold its biggest event of the year in San Francisco. It will show off the Galaxy S10, alongside its foldable smartphone

After months of speculations and leaks, Samsung finally announced it will hold the Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco to launch 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 smartphones. At least four Galaxy S10 versions are expected to be launched, with the 6.1 in Galaxy S10, 5.8 in Galaxy S10 E (previously thought to be S10 Lite), and 6.4 in Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10 5G.

Ahead of the event, Samsung has started drumming up support for the upcoming device, and in the process of doing so, the Korean firm has dropped a subtle hint that suggests its long-awaited foldable phone might launch alongside the S10.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date finally revealed!

The hint is contained in an outdoor banner advertisement erected by the company in Paris. The advertisement, which has been put up in one of the major public squares in Paris – Place de la Concorde, makes it certain the Galaxy foldable phone will launch alongside the Galaxy S10. Written in Korean with minimal, black-and-white, bold font, the advertisement translates to “unfolding the future” and “February 20.”

The “unfolding the future” slogan is Samsung’s way of promoting its innovative foldable phone tech, what is less clear, however, is whether Samsung will name the foldable phone Samsung Galaxy X, Galaxy Flex, or Galaxy F. While the whole specification sheet is still under the wrap, reports have said that the device will not only have dual-screens conjoined into one in full dimensions but also a triple rear camera, 12GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood.

