Samsung’s first ‘bendable’ smartphone might not really grab your attention; here’s why

Samsung has been rumoured to be working on the next Galaxy Note model – Galaxy Note 9. However, the company’s first bendable smartphone — that has been a hot topic ever since reports first emerged — is also in the works alongside. Samsung CEO said earlier this year that the bendable smartphone will be known as Samsung Galaxy X (it’s unclear whether to pronounce it ‘ex’ or ten) and that it will debut sometime later this year. A new report now says that the Galaxy X could be showcased next year as a part of a pilot programme, which means that it is unlikely to be commercially available.

According to a Korean website The Bell, the Samsung Galaxy X aka Galaxy Wing was shown in a secret meeting at the CES 2018 held in January. The report further said that the design of the phone will be finalised by June this year. The Samsung Galaxy X is expected to feature three OLED displays wherein two displays will be on the inside while the third display will be on the outside – making it look like a flip phone. Apparently, the users will need to flip open the phone to access it. This is contrary to the concept of an actual ‘bendable’ phone that everyone has been anticipating for a long time.

Separately, a report by PhoneArena suggests that the Galaxy X will be an ‘in-folding’ smartphone with a very similar design to the Galaxy Note 8. However, it is hard to imagine how the final design of the Galaxy X will look. Further, it is reported that Samsung will initially manufacture 500,000 to 2 million units to study the market reaction. The company has also detailed a roadmap for the Galaxy X, as per the reports.

Interestingly, the South Korean giant is reported to be working on the Galaxy Note 9 which is likely to pack an alternative to the in-display fingerprint sensor, currently featured in Vivo X21 UD. It will be launched in the second half of the year, marking the second flagship from the company.