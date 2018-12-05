Samsung’s big ‘1TB Offer’: Grab 512GB microSD card with Rs 17,900 discount on Galaxy Note 9 bundle

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available with an offer

Samsung has started offering its 512GB microSD card at a much lower price in a bundled deal on its latest flagship Galaxy Note 9. Called the ‘1TB Offer’, the Samsung Evo Plus 512GB microSD card, originally priced at Rs 22,900, will see a discount of Rs 17,900 and bundle with the Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 4,999 on top of the handset’s price. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the company’s first smartphone to come with a total storage of up 1TB – 512GB onboard and 512GB via microSD card. This also means that the ‘1TB Offer’ is only applicable on the Galaxy Note 9 512GB storage variant that sells for Rs 84,900.

The Samsung Evo Plus 512GB microSD card was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 9 earlier this year. It is priced at Rs 22,900 in India, however, the buyers will have a limited time to grab it at a much lower cost of Rs 4,999. The bundled pack – Galaxy Note 9 512GB + Samsung Evo Plus 512GB – will be available at a price of Rs 89,999. The buyers can avail this offer across both online and offline channels. Samsung is also giving away three 1TB-ready Samsung Galaxy Note 9 units to lucky winners of ‘1TB Challenge’.

The Samsung ‘1TB Offer’ will last till December 31, which is why the buyers who are interested should hurry up. Additionally, the customers can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 on making the payments via HDFC credit and debit card. On exchanging select old smartphones, a value of Rs 9,000 will also be applied as a discount on the total price of the bundle.

Commenting on the rollout of the new offer, Aditya Babbar, General Manager Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy Note 9 is a true performance powerhouse, meant for those who ‘Want-it-all’. With the 1TB ready Galaxy Note 9, we continue our philosophy of meaningful innovation and deliver unmatched performance to our users. Consumers no longer need to worry about what to delete from their phone and can let their performance and imagination go to the next level.”