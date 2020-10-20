Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus take potshots at Apple for selling new iPhones without charger and EarPods

The company did not stop at it and also shared a video of the phone packed in a box along with its adapter.

Apple’s latest decision not to provide the adapter and lightning earpods with its latest iPhone 12 mobile phone series is being made fun of by its rival competitors. The American electronic giant informed that it is not providing a charge or EarPods with any of the phones under its iPhone 12 series including iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. That’s not all, Apple will not bundle these in-box accessories with other new iPhones like iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE either.

The company said that the decision was taken keeping the environmental reasons in mind. However, Apple’s rival competitors Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi are not leaving any opportunity to make fun of the company’s move.

Taking an opportunity in a Twitter post, Xiaomi assured its customers in a humorous manner that the company is not leaving anything out of the box with its new phone Mi 10T Pro. The company did not stop at it and also shared a video of the phone packed in a box along with its adapter.

OnePlus did not stay behind and a company executive took a jibe at Apple’s latest decision and said that even though the 65W charger that OnePlus is offering with its latest OnePlus 8T will cost the company twice, the company will nevertheless provide it for free along with the phone. South Korean giant Samsung resorted to a Facebook post to bring the point home and posted a photo of a power adapter with a caption “Included with your Galaxy”.

Apple while announcing its latest decision also said that there are already 700 million Lightning Headphones and about 2 billion Apple Power Adapters in the world. The company hinted at the possibility of most of its customers already owning both the accessories and it would not serve any purpose to include the same with its new phones.