Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1

Samsung is all set to unveil full details of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1 at the company’s Unpacked Part 2 virtual event as per an official announcement made on its global website. At the time of its launch at Galaxy Note 20 series Unpacked, Samsung did not disclose the main specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also kept its pricing and availability a secret. However, the website of Samsung UK has divulged some of the offerings for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and suggests that the device is seemingly better than the original Galaxy Fold.

The South Korean electronic giant has revealed the information via an invitation to the Unpacked Part 2 case, which will take place digitally on September 1 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). It will be the site where the official launch ceremony of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will take place. Samsung reported the separate launch of the foldable phone as it revealed its presence earlier this month at the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2’s pricing and availability were not announced during the earlier case. It could be a strategic move to generate enough excitement for the foldable phone – after the Galaxy Note 20 series was launched earlier this month.

The price indicated by the pre-order listing on the Samsung UK site is GBP 1,799 (roughly translating to Rs 1,75,400. However, the pre-order was later withdrawn from the Samsung UK website.