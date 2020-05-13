The customers looking to purchase a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the help of a loan can contact the Samsung Finance+ dealers nearest to them.

Samsung Finance +: Samsung has decided to home deliver one of its most popular digital services, aka Samsung Finance+, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Samsung Finance+ will allow customers to procure finance easily to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone without even needing to leave the comfort of their homes. That’s right, Samsung will finance your next Galaxy smartphone and you won’t even have to step out of your homes for it.

Samsung Finance+ is a digital lending service which aims to provide users with easy finance so that they can purchase a Galaxy smartphone. The service, available at 12,000 dealerships, earlier required the customer to go to their nearest dealer for taking the loan. Now, keeping in mind the social distancing norms due to the coronavirus pandemic, the technology giant has decided to facilitate the home delivery of the service.

Samsung Finance+ is Samsung’s initiative under the “Make in India” banner and a step taken by the company towards financial inclusion as well as Digital India.

How to avail Samsung Finance + service?

The customers looking to purchase a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the help of a loan can contact the Samsung Finance+ dealers nearest to them. A Samsung promoter would then come to the requester’s home, aiding the prospective customer in the formalities of acquiring a loan. Once the prospective customer has filled his details for KYC verification and credit scoring, they will receive various offers on different smartphones that they can purchase using the facility.

The entire process is digital, and hence convenient and quick. Moreover, the service can also be provided to people spread in various parts of the country by the tech giant due to the company’s mass presence.