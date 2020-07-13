Samsung UV Sterilizer: Keep your belongings safe from germs

The UV Sterilizer features dual UV lights that sterilise both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside.

In today’s world, personal hygiene is more important than ever, and to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs, Samsung is introducing a new UV Sterilizer with wireless charging. The UV Sterilizer was manufactured by Samsung C&T, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP). Using this device, you can quickly disinfect your smartphone, earbuds and glasses, in just 10 minutes, wherever you are.

The UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS. That’s not all—Samsung has designed it to fit a variety of device sizes so you can sterilise many of the products you use the most.

The UV Sterilizer features dual UV lights that sterilise both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside. It also boasts a sleek and minimal design, allowing you to store your UV Sterilizer anywhere in the house—from the bedroom to the living room—without it looking out-of-place.

The UV Sterilizer is easy to use, with a single button that turns on or off the UV function. What’s more, the device automatically turns off after 10 minutes, so you won’t have to worry about whether you remembered to switch it off before you left the house. The UV Sterilizer can also wirelessly charge your device at the same time so when you pick up your device, you can rest assured it is disinfected, charged and ready to use.

The UV Sterilizer is slated to be launched in India later this month, prices to be announced soon.